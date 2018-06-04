'Big Little Lies' Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep -- See the Epic Photo!

Does Roseanne Barr have a shot at redemption after her racist tweet tanked the Roseanne reboot? Probably, Whoopi Goldberg told ET on Monday.
Lili Reinhart is speaking out about being body shamed on social media and why she won't stay quiet on the matter.
Hugh Dane, best known as Hank the no-nonsense security guard on The Office, has died. He was 75 years old.
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she feels about husband, Kanye West, singing about their family drama on his new record, Ye.
Kim Kardashian received the first-ever Influencer award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Awards on Monday evening.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, has been a revelation -- in more ways than one.
Monday is off to a glamorous start in New York City as our favorite A-listers and fashion darlings dressed to the nines for the 2018 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.