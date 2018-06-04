Best Looks From the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Monday is off to a glamorous start in New York City as our favorite A-listers and fashion darlings dressed to the nines for the 2018 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.

The annual event honors designers, emerging talent and icons who’ve made an impact on the sartorial front in womenswear, menswear and accessories. It is hosted by actress and creator of the HBO hit Insecure Issa Rae, who will be the first woman to host the ceremony in nine years. The honorees include Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Lauren, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West, who will receive a new Influencer of the Year award. Notable nominees to look out for are Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Raf Simons for Calvin Klein.

Take a peek ahead at what all the celebs donned on the red carpet for the celebration, from Kendall Jenner’s stunning lavender feathers to Riverdale star Lili Reinhart’s romantic gown.

Tracee Ellie Ross - Carolina Herrera

Tracee was pretty in pink in a layered, ruffled Carolina Herrera dress. The black bust matched her patent leather pumps. The look was finished off with drop earrings and a hot pink lip, of course.

Olivia Culpo - Rebecca Minkoff

Olivia gave us major summer vibes in a sunny yellow maxi dress by Rebecca Minkoff. Her low-key, undone waves paired with the floaty frock's beachy chic.

Busy Philipps - Christian Siriano suit, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Stella Luna shoes, Jeffrey Levinson purse

The blonde beauty rocked a metallic jacquard seafoam green pantsuit from Christian Siriano. Gold-link jewelry by Tiffany & Co. complemented the edgy look. The actress will present the award for Accessories Designer of the Year.

Kendall Jenner - Alexandre Vauthier

The supermodel never fails to make an entrance, and she did just that in a stunning lavender feathered asymmetric mini by Alexandre Vauthier and gray pointed-toe pumps.

Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies star was every bit adorable in a sheer polka-dot gown teamed with studded boots.

Olsen twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance in all-black ensembles as nominees for Womenswear Designer of the Year for their luxe label The Row. Although not surprising, the twins never bore us with their sleek, minimalist looks.

Claire Danes - Narciso Rodriguez

The pregnant star was glowing next to her husband, Hugh Dancy, in a one-shoulder leather dress by Narciso Rodriguez, whom she will be honoring with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lili Reinhart - Brock Collection

The Riverdale starlet was utterly romantic in a floral long-sleeve dress with bustier silhouette and frilly waist.

Kim Kardashian West - Rick Owens

The Fashion Influencer of the Year graced the carpet in a custom Rick Owens crop top and skirt set, adorned with gilded baubles by Christian Billets for a modern Grecian flair.

Ashley Graham - Vera Wang

The model was elegant in a head-to-toe nude look. The Vera Wang dress hugged Ashley’s every curve and boasted an interesting shapely detail on the sleeves. She finished it off with relaxed tresses and matching clutch and shoes.

Issa Rae - Pyer Moss

The host of the night dazzled in a glittering cobalt blue Pyer Moss jumpsuit with an ethereal sheer embellished overlay, topped off with mismatched earrings and a sleek, pulled-back hairdo.

