Kim Kardashian &#039;Super-Honored&#039; to Receive Influencer A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Kardashian 'Super-Honored' to Receive Influencer Award at CFDA Fashion Awards (Exclusive)

Updated: Jun 4, 2018 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.