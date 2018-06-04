'The Bachelorette': Becca Confesses She's 'Losing Trust' After Colton Reveals His Past With One of Her Friends

Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette continued on Monday night, and it was full of drama!

There were fights over fake marriages, a Rachel Lindsay cameo, tears from the guys, throwbacks to Arie and a naked Jordan at the cocktail party -- what more could you want?

We were LIVING for the petty moment when Lincoln, who won the first group date's relay race, refused to hide his portrait with Becca at the altar -- and SCREAMING when Connor took pettiness to a new level and broke the photo before throwing it into the pool. Becca hilariously got involved in the situation and Lincoln cried about it the next day, while Becca was off on her first one-on-one date with Blake.

The two headed off to a demolition date, where Lil Jon encouraged them to smash items that reminded Becca of he who we would prefer not to name: her ex, Arie Luyendyk Jr. (side note: probably a great date for Becca and not-so-great for Blake, but props to him for pretending it wasn't awkward). The date went well, and Blake got a rose.

We were big fans of Leo on the second group date, a big game of dodgeball, but fan favorite Colton found a way to dampen the mood when he revealed his past with one of Becca's friends -- and former Bachelor star -- Tia Booth.

"I had a relationship with Tia from last season," he told Becca during the episode's second group date. "I think that what I know of you, we could build something awesome. We could have the time, whereas it wasn't there moving forward with her."

Becca was visibly shocked and initially put off by the situation (because why wouldn't she be?). "It makes me feel a little bit sick. I mean, I'm very attracted to you," she replied. "I feel like we have a lot in common, but it's a very tricky situation and it puts me in a very strange position and, I mean, it's just a lot to take in right now."

The Bachelorette brought the topic up with Colton again at the cocktail party, getting emotional as she revealed she was "struggling a little bit with your relationship with Tia."

"I feel like I see something in you that I am just very attracted to you, and there's that interest there, and it's hard because until I have that clarity, I don't even want to invest in this relationship. So if you sense that I am holding back with you, I am," Becca insisted -- though she gave him a rose at the verrrrrrrry end of the rose ceremony. And judging by the promo for next week, the Colton drama will continue when he comes face to face with Tia herself.

Becca confirmed Colton's past with Tia during an interview with ET last week. "Yeah, they did have a past, so that's something Tia and I had conversations about," she said. "They dated. I don't know how serious it was, but you'll see all of that unfold throughout the season as well."

Which was your favorite moment this episode? Tell us at ET's Facebook group, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Takes a Bat to Items That Remind Her of Arie on First Date With Blake (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin Reveals the 'Bachelorette' Moment She’s Most Afraid to See on TV (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reunites With Fan Favorite She Cut in the First Episode