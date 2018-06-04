Kim Kardashian 'Super-Honored' to Receive Influencer Award at CF - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Kardashian 'Super-Honored' to Receive Influencer Award at CFDA Fashion Awards (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian received the first-ever Influencer award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Awards on Monday evening.

"I'm super-honored, especially since it's the first ever award that they've done like this, so that's really meaningful to me," she told ET's Nischelle Turner before accepting the award. "I know this is all about fashion, but I think that, [with] where I'm at in my life now, if I can influence people in other ways -- to take something close to their heart and use their platform to speak up -- that's what's really important to me."

Presented with the award by actress Busy Philipps, Kardashian joked about the irony of winning an fashion award, seemingly acknowledging the numerous headlines she has made for being naked or showing skin.

"I'm kind of shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," she joked. "But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA."

Showing off her toned tummy, the reality star wore a cream Rick Owens crop top and matching high-waisted skirt to the event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Accessorizing with a giant gold cuff on each wrist, she also wore two chunky rings and pulled her hair into a wavy ponytail.

Prior to receiving the award, the mom of three took to Twitter to encourage fans to tune in to a Facebook Live stream of the ceremony.

“So honored to receive the first @CFDA Influencer Award tonight!” she wrote.

According to a press release, the honor was to recognize Kardashian’s “wide-reaching influence and global impact on fashion.”

The council noted some of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fashion work in the past year, including fronting campaigns for for her husband Kanye West’s label, Yeezy, fashion favorite Calvin Klein and her own KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands.

“Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in the media release.

“Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world,” added CFDA board member and iconic designer Tommy Hilfiger. “Her reach extends far beyond her own brands. Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”

So honored to receive the first @CFDA Influencer Award tonight! Watch the #cfdaawards and Red Carpet tonight at 6PM EST at https://t.co/MNAY0Aw2Szpic.twitter.com/PZHWVcaqYq

The awards ceremony was hosted by Issa Rae and attended by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dianna Agron, Sarah Paulson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, Julianna Margulies, Nina Dobrev, Amber Heard, Diane Lane and Claire Danes, who showed off her growing baby belly on the red carpet.

