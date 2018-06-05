Hugh Dane, 'The Office' Actor, Dies at 75 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hugh Dane, 'The Office' Actor, Dies at 75

Posted: Updated:
By Brian Haas, ET Online

Hugh Dane, best known as Hank the no-nonsense security guard on The Office, has died. He was 75 years old.

Dane died on May 16, according to a Facebook post announcing a celebration of life for him later this week. News of his death spread on Monday evening when The Office star Rainn Wilson posted a message on Twitter. Other castmates from the beloved comedy show chimed in as well when they learned the sad news.

"RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMMpic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy

His post was retweeted by co-star B.J. Novak. Steve Carrell also chimed in with a short Twitter message: "What a terrific guy." And Mindy Kaling also posted a short message in tribute, praising his comedic talents.

"Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever," she wrote on Twitter. "I loved writing and acting with him. ??"

Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace, the tortured CFO and CEO of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, called him "a lovely man."

What a terrific guy. https://t.co/kkhalcgttq

Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him. ?? https://t.co/kOlcofYxIn

Hugh Dane was a lovely man. https://t.co/urBl9KPyKb

 

While he was best known for his time on The Office, Dane played small roles in dozens of films and television series, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirRocLittle Fockers and Bridesmaids.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name is asked to give to the Inner City Cultural Center.

Posted by The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center on Saturday, May 26, 2018

For a look at talks of possible reboot of the beloved series, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party Together -- and 'The Office' Fans Freaked Out!

Melora Hardin Hopes to See Jan in 'The Office' Reboot -- But Steve Carell Won't Be Returning (Exclusive)

'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer (and Her Character Pam Beesly) Are Once Again Welcome to Dine at Chili's

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.