Hugh Dane, 'The Office' Actor, Dies at 75

Hugh Dane, best known as Hank the no-nonsense security guard on The Office, has died. He was 75 years old.

Dane died on May 16, according to a Facebook post announcing a celebration of life for him later this week. News of his death spread on Monday evening when The Office star Rainn Wilson posted a message on Twitter. Other castmates from the beloved comedy show chimed in as well when they learned the sad news.

"RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

His post was retweeted by co-star B.J. Novak. Steve Carrell also chimed in with a short Twitter message: "What a terrific guy." And Mindy Kaling also posted a short message in tribute, praising his comedic talents.

"Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever," she wrote on Twitter. "I loved writing and acting with him. ??"

Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace, the tortured CFO and CEO of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, called him "a lovely man."

While he was best known for his time on The Office, Dane played small roles in dozens of films and television series, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Roc, Little Fockers and Bridesmaids.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name is asked to give to the Inner City Cultural Center.

