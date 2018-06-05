Lili Reinhart Admits Body Shamers 'Took a Hit' to Her Self-Estee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lili Reinhart Admits Body Shamers 'Took a Hit' to Her Self-Esteem (Exclusive)

Posted: Updated:
By Leena Tailor, ET Online

Lili Reinhart is speaking out about being body shamed on social media and why she won't stay quiet on the matter.

The Riverdale star found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors after an “unflattering” photo showed her hanging out with costar and boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, over Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant,” she later shared on Instagram. “Nope. Not pregnant.”

ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with the gorgeous 21-year-old star at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday, where she explained why she felt it was important to speak out about the rumors.

“I feel like a lot of people say you should just sweep it under the rug, don’t pay attention to it, but that’s never really been my style,” Reinhart said. “Maybe some people find that obnoxious, but I felt the need to say, ‘No. I'm not pregnant.’

“And also, if I was, it's kind of sad that people felt the need to make my weight a topic of conversation, but it's just the world we live in,” she added. “I'm going to always speak out about something that I feel I need to talk about.”

??| Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Haley Richardson, Zoey Deutch e Lu Richardson, em New Orleans (27/05). pic.twitter.com/cjEDEZ8Sny

Reinhart admitted that the speculation upset her and took a knock to her self-esteem.

“It was bugging me and at first it was really upsetting,” she said. “I'm 21 -- I'm not pregnant [and] I don’t want people to think I'm pregnant if I'm not pregnant. It did take a hit to my self-esteem for a second and then I kind of picked myself back up and said, ‘I'm not going to let this ruin my day!’”

And having a great day was exactly what the actress was doing in New York, telling ET that she was “honored” to be able to attend the glitzy fashion awards.

“Fashion is always something that I've really gravitated to,” she said. “It's something that I want to experience. – the fashion world -- more so than I already have. I just started making my way into Hollywood and into this whole world, so I'm just happy to be here, happy to be wearing this beautiful dress and I just want to keep wearing beautiful dresses!”

See more on Reinhart and the CFDA Fashion Awards below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Lili Reinhart Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Following 'Unflattering' Photo: 'This Is Just My Body'

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Feels ‘Amazing’ Making Red Carpet Debut with Cole Sprouse at Met Gala

NEWS: 'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Share a Sweet Kiss in Paris

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.