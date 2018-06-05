SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

SAN DIEGO (AP / NEWS 8) - The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

Monday’s decision by the Supreme Court turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, but it left unresolved the larger issue of religious liberty versus LGBT rights – meaning that future similar court cases, including one from California, could ultimately tackle the toughest question head-on.

Local attorney Charles Limandri of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund is currently defending a California baker from Bakersfield who refused to make a wedding care for a lesbian couple based on her religious beliefs. Limandri also views Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court as a victory.

“The opposition wanted the court to come out and say that gay rights always trump religious liberty. The court clearly did not do that. Now, they didn't make broad statements that religious liberty always trumps gay rights either,” he said.

Earlier this year, a trial court in California ruled in favor of the baker in Kern County who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. That case is currently under appeal, but the attorney for the baker believes that Monday’s Supreme Court decision will ultimately help his client’s case.

That remains to be seen because in Monday’ ruling the court said the broader issue of religious freedom versus civil rights would have to be explored in future cases.

