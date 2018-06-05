Whoopi Goldberg on Roseanne Barr's Chances for a Comeback After Racist Tweet (Exclusive)

Does Roseanne Barr have a shot at redemption after her racist tweet tanked the Roseanne reboot? Probably, Whoopi Goldberg told ET on Monday.

Goldberg called out Barr on The View last week for lashing out in response to that cancellation in a now-deleted tweet that used a doctored photo of Goldberg. The fake photo appears to show Goldberg wearing a shirt depicting President Donald Trump shooting himself in the head, accompanied by the complaint, “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! Your Pathetic! #BoycottABC #IStandWithRoseanne."

On Monday, Goldberg spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum in NYC about the fake photo, which has plagued her for a year now, and Barr's future.

"This freaking shirt comes out every time somebody wants to say something and I just feel like I have to keep saying it's not real, you know?" Goldberg told ET. "I understand you're going through you, but don't take me with you. Don't try to take me. I can try to get bad on my own. They make up stuff about me anyway, so I just wanted to be clear."

According to Snopes, a popular site that tracks hoaxes and urban legends, the doctored photo hit the internet shortly after the Kathy Griffin controversy involving a photo shoot depicting her with the severed head of Donald Trump. The shoot caused a firestorm that led to Griffin being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve programming and severely damaged her image.

When asked if Barr could recover from the controversy, Goldberg suggested she probably could.

"I'm sure she can. Everybody seems to be able to come back, so," she said with a shrug.

