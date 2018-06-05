Video of rodents on buns at Delaware Burger King causes state in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Video of rodents on buns at Delaware Burger King causes state inspection, closing

By Patricia Talorico and Meredith Newman, The News Journal

A viral video of rodents scurrying among hamburger buns at a Brandywine Hundred Burger King led to the eatery's closure Friday and over the weekend "due to gross unsanitary conditions."

The video was posted at 7:53 p.m. May 31 by Wilmington resident Shantel Johnson on her Facebook page. It's unclear how Johnson obtained the video at the store at 2802 Concord Pike.

Her post said: "Don’t go to Burger King on 202 (rats are) running all over their buns ... (at) Wilmington Delaware Concord Pike."

Johnson could not be immediately reached for comment. The video has garnered more than 570,000 views and 19,000 shares.

The state Division of Public Health Office of Food Protection received a complaint on June 1 and video footage appeared to show rodents in bags of rolls at the Burger King at 2802 Concord Pike, according to Andrea Wojcik, spokeswoman for the Division of Public Health.

State health inspectors went to the restaurant at 11:45 a.m. June 1 to conduct a visual inspection of the premises and the complaint was founded, according to a report.

The Office of Food Protection ordered the Burger King, which has been open since the 1960s, to cease operation immediately. Re-inspection is required for the establishment to re-open.

In a June 1 letter to the Burger King's owner Rackson Restaurants LLC, the Division of Public Health's Dr. Karyl Rattay ordered the restaurant closed due to an "imminent health hazard" because of "gross unsanitary conditions" and "rodent infestation."

A spokesperson for Burger King said in a statement that the restaurant was independently owned and operated. The company has contacted the owner to "investigate this matter and ensure they take the appropriate measures."

The restaurant is currently closed and will reopen once the "issue is addressed," the statement said Monday night. But when a reporter called the Burger King late Monday afternoon, an employee who answered the phone and would not identify herself said the restaurant was open.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found on and inside of the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. The plastic covering and the rolls themselves were chewed by the rodents. Wooden pallets that the rolls were stored on had droppings on them, the report said.

Droppings also were found in the floor near the ice machine, the water heater, under dry storage, near syrup storage boxes and behind fryers, the report said.

Seven pallets of buns and rolls were discarded due to the contamination, the report said. The inspector noted that during her visit, chicken sandwich rolls were being used. They were then discarded.

In addition to the rodent droppings, the restaurant's ceiling was leaking in the kitchen near the storage and food line, the report said. Flies were coming from a drain close to where the rolls and buns are stored.

The inspector said in her report that the restaurant will be reinspected on Monday and at that time a risk control plan will be discussed.She said she will require management to show her a current pest service report, which must state that "service has increased and identify possible entrance points."

The employees also must be trained on "food security issues" and documentation of that training will be needed for re-inspection, the report said. A new policy must be created for the delivery of bread.

It is not known who contacted the health department. The Division of Public Health does not disclose the identities of people who make complaints, Wojcik said.

Inspectors were back at the Burger King Monday for the requested reinspection.

While Wojcik said Monday afternoon she didn't know if it was serving customers, the employee who answered the phone at the Concord Pike Burger King said no manager was available to speak and she has no authority to answer media inquiries.

"Call back tomorrow," said the employee who did not give her name.

Wojcik said it is not "out of ordinary" for the state Division of Public Health Office of Food Protection (OFP) to receive complaints about restaurants.

“While we know that rodents are attracted to easily available food sources, the DPH Office of Food Protection (OFP) conducts routine inspections with food establishments to ensure the safety of the public’s food supply and ensure establishments are complying with standards of food safety, quality and the food code," she said.

"Another strength of our robust food safety and inspection program is following up on complaints. In this case, we responded the same day we received a complaint regarding a potential rodent infestation and immediately closed the restaurant due to gross unsanitary conditions."

