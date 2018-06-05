Shawn Mendes Has Full-On Harry Potter Geekout On &#039;Carpool K - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shawn Mendes Has Full-On Harry Potter Geekout On 'Carpool Karaoke' -- Watch!

Updated: Jun 4, 2018 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.