Pregnant ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Cries in Ultrasound Video, Shows Off Baby Bump

By Rachel McRady, ET Online

Mommy moments!

Kenya Moore is excited to share her first pregnancy with her fans. After she announced the news in April that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Marc Daly, she took to social media this past week to share some sweet updates.

Over the weekend, Moore, 49, posted a shot of herself in a white stripped dress, flashing a hint of a baby bump.

“Won’t He do it?” she captioned the pic, adding, “#godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace.”

Then on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video from her ultrasound, listening to her baby’s heartbeat.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore captioned the clip. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me.”

In the clip, Moore talks to the doctor, saying of the heartbeat, “It’s so fast!” before breaking down in tears.

The Bravo star announced her pregnancy during the RHOA reunion episode. After the announcement, Bravo host Andy Cohen spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the pregnancy.

“I’m so happy for her, but I’m worried because it’s so early!” he said of the news. “I think you’re not supposed to announce it until three months, so I know that it’s very early so I’m just wishing her very good health.”

For more from the pregnancy, watch the clip below:

  Cooler through Wednesday before a warm weekend

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:15:46 GMT

    Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.

     

  Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

