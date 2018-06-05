Tesla tops list with 3 of America's 5 best-selling electric vehi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tesla tops list with 3 of America's 5 best-selling electric vehicles: A Foolish Take

Posted: Updated:
Chart showing the five most popular EVs in 2018. Chart showing the five most popular EVs in 2018.
By Leo Sun, The Motley Fool
Video

Electric vehicles (EVs) only account for a sliver of the global auto market, but better batteries, lower price tags, government incentives and improvements in charging infrastructure should boost sales over the next few years.

The global EV market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.4% between 2018 and 2026, according to ReportBuyer. In the U.S., Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold three of the country's five best-selling EVs in the first four months of 2018.

Tesla's Model 3 is its cheapest EV, sporting a starting price of $35,000. It travels up to 310 miles on a single charge. Its Model S sedan travels up to 335 miles on a single charge and has a starting price of $74,500. The Model X, its luxury sport utility vehicle, has a max range of 295 miles and a starting price of $79,500.

Toyota's Prius Prime plug-in hybrid starts at just $27,100, and General Motors' Chevy Bolt EV starts at $37,500. These vehicles lack Tesla's brand appeal, but Tesla is still struggling with production bottlenecks. If Tesla can't deliver more vehicles on time, bigger automakers such as Toyota and GM could gain ground.

More: Can you afford that new vehicle? 25 most expensive car models to insure

More: Yes, you can take electric cars on long road trips

More: 'Consumer Reports' reverses course, recommends Tesla Model 3 after Elon Musk improves brakes

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now
Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cooler through Wednesday before a warm weekend

    Cooler through Wednesday before a warm weekend

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:15:46 GMT

    Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.

     

    Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.

     

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.