Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning Stormi, True, Chicago Photo Shoot (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper is returning to co-executive produce the biennial, star-studded Stand Up To Cancer telecast, which will air Sept. 7.
Shawn Mendes had a total Harry Potter geek out with James Corden during his latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke."
Does Roseanne Barr have a shot at redemption after her racist tweet tanked the Roseanne reboot? Probably, Whoopi Goldberg told ET on Monday.
Lili Reinhart is speaking out about being body shamed on social media and why she won't stay quiet on the matter.
Hugh Dane, best known as Hank the no-nonsense security guard on The Office, has died. He was 75 years old.