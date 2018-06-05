Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning Stormi, True, Ch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning a Photo Shoot With Chicago, Stormi and True (Exclusive)

Posted: Updated: Jun 5, 2018 2:56 AM
By Rachel McRady, ET Online

Keeping up with the next generation!

Kim Kardashian West is very excited for the future of her massive family. The 37-year-old reality star was honored during the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, and spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the newest additions to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” she told ET of her 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, and her nieces, 4-month-old Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and 1-month-old True, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

In fact, with Khloe expected to return to Los Angeles from Cleveland very soon, the sisters have already planned a special celebration with their newborn daughters.

“We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Kim’s two other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, attended Monday’s event to support her, but her husband, Kanye West, couldn't make the style-savvy soiree.

“He’s working on another album, and I needed someone to watch the kids to be honest,” she dished of the 40-year-old rapper.

Kim also opened up about Kanye’s newest album, Ye. Check out her review:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Reacted to Kanye West Exposing Their Marital Drama on 'Ye' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian 'Super-Honored' to Receive Influencer Award at CFDA Fashion Awards (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Top at CFDA Fashion Awards

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cooler through Wednesday before a warm weekend

    Cooler through Wednesday before a warm weekend

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:15:46 GMT

    Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.

     

    Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.

     

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.