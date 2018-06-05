Inside Austin, Texas' first food hall - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Inside Austin, Texas' first food hall

By Morgan Goldberg, USA TODAY

Austin, Texas' first food hall, Fareground, is entirely composed of local vendors, but that wasn't always the plan. When Cousins Properties, the owners of the iconic One Eleven Congress building, first approached chef Drew Curren and his ELM Restaurant Group, the idea was for Curren to open the only local spot in a new food hall among a handful of chain vendors.

Instead, Curren proposed that he and his team develop the entire food hall themselves and bring on the city's most impressive chefs as vendors.

"We saw it as an opportunity to do something really awesome for Austin,' says Curren.

Fareground is in the heart of Downtown Austin, on the corner of 2nd Street and Congress Avenue, surrounded by businesses, hotels and the famous bridge where people congregate to see bats fly at dusk. The dense area, that used to lack many lunch options, is ideal for a food hall full of Austin's greatest hits, according to Curren.

As a chef, Curren knew he needed talented operators with strong local followings to join him in this venture. He also wanted to provide customers with diverse food offerings.

He called on chef Jesse Griffiths of hyperlocal butchery and supper club Dai Due to open a taqueria using only regional ingredients and chef Kevin Fink of grain-focused Emmer & Rye to conjure up Henbit, where customers can find healthy, seasonal dishes.

Austinites and travelers can also find vendors that serve burgers and rotisserie chicken, artisanally baked bread and house-cured meats, ramen and sushi, and all kinds of cheese and cheesy dishes.

"It's important to us that people can get a taste of what Austin is offering outside of barbecue and Tex Mex, which for so long people felt like that's all we had here,' says Curren.

