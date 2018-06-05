Photo tour: Inside Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Astoria, the ship that hit the Andrea Doria

In 2015, the ship took on its latest name, Astoria, and is scheduled to remain sailing for Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) through at least 2019.

Looking for a cruise ship that oozes history? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the 550-passenger Astoria - the world's second oldest sea-going cruise vessel.

Originally built in 1948 as the Stockholm, the 70-year-old ship became a household name in 1956 after it collided with the Italian liner Andrea Doria off Nantucket, resulting in 52 deaths. Mortally wounded, the Andrea Doria rolled over and eventually sank in 240 feet of water. The Stockholm was repaired and continued operating.

The incident with the Andrea Doria was just the beginning of a storied history. In 1960, Stockholm was sold to East Germany and renamed Volkerfreundschaft ("friendship between nations'), taking members of the Communist party on pleasure cruises until 1985, when it was laid up and offered for sale. When cruising "western' waters, the ship was notorious for its frequent asylum-seeking defectors.

Rebuilt in the 1990s by an Italian line, the vessel went on to sail for a long list of cruise companies. It currently operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde.

Created by veteran travel writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Astoria photo tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:

