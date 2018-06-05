America's Wild and Scenic Rivers turn 50

Also one of the original 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Clearwater includes the Selway and Lochsa Rivers. With an average gradient drop of 31 feet/mile, Lochsa is the Nez Perce Indian word for “rough water.” Dividing the mountain-locked grandeur of nort

In 2018 America celebrates the 50th anniversary of public rivers. The passage of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 created the National Wild and Scenic River System, which includes more than 12,000 miles of wild, scenic, and recreational rivers. The system protects specific segments of free-flowing, un-dammed rivers for water-based recreation, fish and wildlife habitat, scenery, geology, and cultural and historical uses.

Or get out on the water and #makeyoursplash this year to celebrate our protection of the rivers wild.