British government OKs 3rd runway at London’s Heathrow Airport

In this file photo taken on October 17, 2016 a passenger aircraft passes over a residential house as it prepares to land at London Heathrow Airport in west London.

Britain's government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport - a decision that paves the way for the long-running issue to be put up for a parliamentary vote.

The Department for Transportation last year asked the public for comments on the plans to build the new runway at Heathrow, arguing the project would permit an additional 260,000 flights a year and add 74 billion pounds ($99 billion) to the British economy over 60 years.

Heathrow is already one of the world's largest airports, but the decision on whether to expand it has been a source of contention, particularly in Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.

Even if lawmakers approve the decision, it is likely to be challenged in the courts.