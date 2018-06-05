Kaia Gerber Reveals the One Item She'd Steal From Mom Cindy Crawford's Closet (Exclusive)

Kaia Gerber has her eye on some of her supermodel mom's most cherished wardrobe pieces.

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made her CFDA Awards debut on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum alongside designer Alexander Wang.

While Gerber looked super stylish at the event in a midriff-baring, blue-and-white stripped button-down shirt, high-waisted patterned shorts, sheer black logo tights and black pumps, she confessed to ET's Nischelle Turner that there are a few items in Crawford's closet that she's looking to try on for size.

"I just love all of her vintage pieces," Gerber mused of her 52-year-old mother's style. "She keeps a lot of her archival pieces. I'm waiting until I can pull those out one night."

Wang -- who donned striped shorts, a black T-shirt, tuxedo jacket, and Adidas sneakers with grey socks -- also revealed that he too would snag something from Crawford's closet if given the chance. "She has incredible style," the 34-year-old designer said in praise of Crawford. "I did see that one time that she had this incredible Versace couture."

Despite already being fashion royalty, Gerber told ET that she's focused on finding her own path. "I think it's about experiencing for yourself and finding what works for you and what doesn't," she explained. "I don't think a lot of teenagers listen to their parents and they learn their own way, but I definitely appreciate having someone give me advice about doing it."

Gerber is certainly on her way! Though she had to wait until she was 16 to do runway work, she recently hit the catwalk with the likes of Behati Prinsloo and Bella Hadid for Wang's spring show.

Shorts may seem an odd choice for a fancy awards show, but Gerber further insisted that fashion is all about being yourself. "I think it's about showing people who you are expressing yourself through fashion," she noted. "I wanted to be comfortable. We wanted to go for this vibe. You shouldn't be afraid to wear what you want to wear."

Gerber might be making her own way in the fashion industry, but she's definitely learned some lessons from her mom.

"I've seen how her following her instinct has brought her so far. How, through all the success she's had, she's an amazing mom and amazing person and you wouldn't even think that she was affected by it at all, which she's not," Gerber exclusively told ET back in April. "So I think seeing how she can be so normal in her everyday life has inspired me to be like her in that sense."

Check out another modeling lesson Crawford shared with her two kids, Kaia and her 18-year-old brother:

