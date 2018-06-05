Bonsall home destroyed by fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

The initial call came in just before 5 a.m. The home is located in the 4200 block of Via de los Cepillos. Authorities say an elderly man was not home at the time of the fire and his two dogs were able to escape the house unharmed.

Fire crews say the house is a complete loss.



