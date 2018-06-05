Pete Davidson Declares He’s ‘the Luckiest’ Upon Seeing Ariana Grande’s 'British Vogue’ Photos

Pete Davidson isn’t afraid to express on social media just how he feels about his new girlfriend, Ariana Grande!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star left a sweet comment on Grande’s latest Instagram post, which featured a series of images from her BritishVogue cover shoot.

“Ummmmm hiiiiiiiii,” he wrote. “I’m the luckiest contest winner ever.”

The 24-year-old pop star replied to the kind message, writing: “@petedavidson sksjsjsjjajsjaa nahhhhhh I am.”

The couple just went public with their romance last week when Davidson shared a photo on his account of himself and Grande wearing Hogwarts robes from Harry Potter. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he captioned the image.

Grande later shared a shot in Davidson's arms, writing: “I thought u into my life. Woah! Look at my mind.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer recently ended her relationship with rapper Mac Miller, while Davidson reportedly split from girlfriend Cazzie David, Larry David's daughter, in May. In addition to leaving sweet social media comments, Davidson also debuted two new tattoos this weekend that appear to be in honor of his new flame.

