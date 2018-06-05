John Cena Sent Nikki Bella Flowers and a Love Letter After They Called Off Engagement

John Cena clearly still has feelings for his former fiancee, Nikki Bella.
In a sneak peek at Sunday's Total Bellas episode on E!, Nikki returns to the house in Tampa, Florida, that she shared with John and finds flowers and a sweet card from her ex.
"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks her twin sister, Brie.
The bouquet of red roses, baby's breath and other greenery are seen in a red square vase that is accompanied by a card with a pineapple on the front.
"For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing …for making me feel a part of all these moments," reads the card, which causes Nikki, 34, to tear up.
"Is it a sweet card?" Brie asks. "The best," she replies.
Total Bellas recently aired the episode where Nikki and John decided to call off their engagement, which they announced in April. However, a rep told ET last week that the WWE stars are now "working on their relationship" and "taking it day by day."
"They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support," the rep continued.
Nikki also exclusively told ET that "it's going to take time" for her and John, 41, to figure out their relationship.
"John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot," she explained in May. "We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."
Here's more on their possible reconciliation:
RELATED CONTENT:
Nikki Bella Talks John Cena Breakup, Says She Lost Herself in the Relationship
Watch Nikki Bella and John Cena's Emotional First Conversation After Calling Off Their Wedding
Watch Nikki Bella Tearfully Tell Her Family That She and John Cena Called Off Their Wedding
San Diego County workers plan to drop the year's second round of mosquito larvicide on local waterways Wednesday.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.