San Diego Fire-Rescue recruiting lifeguards for summer season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Summer is upon us in San Diego and with that comes the need for many more lifeguards.

If you want the beach to be your office you are encouraged to apply online then head out to the beach for tryouts.

The tryouts will consist of a 500 meter open water swim that needs to be completed in less than 10 minutes. If you pass the swim then you train with the lifeguards in rescue water craft operations, scuba diving, technical rope rescue and emergency medicine.

Current lifeguards are taking a 3-day training course that is designed to help them brush up on certain skills and certifications.

Lifeguards need to be physically strong to be able to handle all sorts of rescues. Last weekend more than 350,000 people went out to the beach and lifeguards were busy, responding to 148 calls and performing 96 rescues.

Starting pay for new lifeguards is $16.23 an hour