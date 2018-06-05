Ashton Kutcher Reveals He&#039;s Losing His Hair: &#039;It&#039; - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's Losing His Hair: 'It's Starting to Disappear'

Updated: Jun 5, 2018 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.