Harkey, Hunter lead Congressional races, prepare for runoff

The numbers are still being added up Wednesday morning, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.
Political staffer Vivian Moreno will head to November's general election race for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat and three council incumbents will also move on to the runoff.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey is heading for a November runoff in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but she'll face a Democratic challenger.
Republican Jim Desmond easily led a field of four candidates in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but he fell short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.
Four of five statewide ballot propositions were approved by voters, including a $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water- quality and flood-protection projects, but voters rejected a measure to control spending of funds raised by selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.