Man shot by dancing FBI agent offered free drinks for life at club

DENVER - The Denver nightclub where an off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a man while dancing has offered the shooting victim free drinks forever.
In a news release Monday, Mile High Spirits in Denver said the victim is "welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever."
The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot around 1 a.m. on Saturday at the club and bar.
A video submitted by a witness shows the off-duty FBI agent dancing, then doing a backflip moments before his gun falls from his waistband holster.
When the agent reached down to pick it up, the gun fires - striking a man in the leg. The agent then casually puts his hands up and walks away from the crowd.
June 3: Off-duty FBI agent accidentally shoots man while dancing at bar in Denver
A news release from the Denver Police Department on Saturday said the victim is expected to fully recover.
On Monday, Mile High Spirits, which described itself as a craft distillery and lounge, sounded off - saying it was upsetting that Saturday's incident (the only shooting to "ever occur at our establishment") happened "as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules."
The agent was questioned at Denver Police Headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor. The agent's name has not been released.
Denver police say they're awaiting lab results to help determine whether the agent could face charges. Police want to see whether alcohol was a factor.
Prosecutors in the Denver District Attorney's Office will determine whether the agent will face any charges.
Legal analysts said potential criminal charges could be a factor if the agent was proven to be intoxicated at the time of the accidental shooting. One analyst, Scott Robinson, said it would be difficult to prove the agent consciously ignored a substantial risk that his gun would fire.
Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Krystyna Biassou on Twitter: @KrystynaMay23
You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator. Also remember that polling places can change election to election. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Flames tore through a home in Del Cerro Tuesday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near the site of a brush fire that prompted residential evacuations and closed freeway lanes last weekend.
Four San Diego City Council districts are in play in Tuesday's primary election. City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out of his position, while council members Lorie Zapf, Myrtle Cole and Chris Cate are each seeking re- election.
San Diego County workers plan to drop the year's second round of mosquito larvicide on local waterways Wednesday.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.