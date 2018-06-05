Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

#GWDKidsProject A signature Pacifica Host Hotel in the San Diego area is spearheading a community-wide GWD celebration for 2018.

La Valencia Hotel & Spa in La Jolla will debut its new Spa La V on June 9th while wellness-oriented companies throughout the village will offer special activities all highlighted on a Wellness Walking Map.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs visits the hotel and nearby La Jolla Sports Club to see why this day is so popular.