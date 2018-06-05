Watch this adorable baby giraffe wobble in the first moments after birth

The female calf of Muziki, a 20-year-old giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo., is the nonprofit zoo's 200th giraffe calf since 1954.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado zoo is celebrating the birth of its 200th giraffe, and giraffe baby No. 201 is due any day, according to zoo officials.

Muziki, a 20-year-old giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo here, gave birth to a female calf around 8:20 p.m. MT Monday, according to a release from the zoo. The calf needed a little assistance from zoo and veterinary staff to stand but now is walking well and nursing from Muziki, who was born at the zoo herself and has given birth to four other calves.

The calf, whose father is 10-year-old Khalid, is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds although exact measurements have not yet been taken.

The zoo, about 70 miles south of Denver, has been breeding giraffes since 1954, and has 18 in its present herd of 14 females and four males, including the newborn. Its 199th calf, a girl named Rae, was born April 26, 2017.

The nonprofit zoo, which was founded in 1926, ran a fund-raising campaign before the calf's birth that allowed the public to suggest potential names. Zoo staff now will narrow the list to three finalists, and the public will be allowed to vote on its favorite name.

In the past, zoo officials have announced the new name when a calf is 30 days old.

Laikipia, the zoo's second pregnant giraffe, has not yet shown signs of labor but also due any day. Khalid also is the father of that giraffe.

