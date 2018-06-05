Watch this adorable baby giraffe wobble in the first moments after birth

You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator. Also remember that polling places can change election to election. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Flames tore through a home in Del Cerro Tuesday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near the site of a brush fire that prompted residential evacuations and closed freeway lanes last weekend.
Four San Diego City Council districts are in play in Tuesday's primary election. City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out of his position, while council members Lorie Zapf, Myrtle Cole and Chris Cate are each seeking re- election.
San Diego County workers plan to drop the year's second round of mosquito larvicide on local waterways Wednesday.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.