Celebrate Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Happy Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day!

To celebrate, Bellus Academy is offering complimentary services to all cancer survivors between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Bellus Academy Poway will offer (13266 Poway Rd.) free pomegranate facial, haircut, basic manicure or basic pedicure

Bellus Academy, National City will offer (1520 E. Plaza Blvd.) free haircut, basic manicure, wax or gentleman’s barber facial

Bellus Academy, El Cajon will offer (1073 E. Main Street) free haircut, basic manicure or pedicure.

Morning Extra was joined by Zoie Rose McClouskey from Bellus Academy along with some students to show some of the services that will be offered.

To learn more about Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day, click here.

A post shared by Bellus Academy (@bellusacademy) on Jun 5, 2018 at 8:52am PDT



