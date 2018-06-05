Fake machine gun in parade sparks backlash for Kansas official Kris Kobach

A Republican official defended his decision to bear fake arms after he paraded a machine gun replica through a Kansas City suburb, startling some attendees at a community event.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach rode through Shawnee, Kansas, on Saturday in a Jeep with a .50-caliber machine gun apparently on top as part of an annual city parade.

The sight elicited gasps from some attendees, as Johnny Lewis, a local pastor, told the Kansas City Star. The city itself formally apologized for the "concern and frustration" caused by the entry. Kobach, a candidate for governor, addressed the gun Saturday on social media.

Alongside an image of himself posing next to the gun atop an American flag-themed Jeep, Kobach said those aiming to "restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

Except the gun atop the Jeep could not stop a bad guy: It was a replica, as Kobach noted. And, as others pointed out online, the gun it replicated is not covered by the Second Amendment.

Kobach doubled down the following day online, portraying anyone questioning the faux gun as "the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights," he said. "I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture."

Lewis, the pastor who attended the parade, expressed concern in a series of tweets that while service members often display artillery responsibly in parades, Kobach has no military experience and was dressed in street clothes.

And as the Jeep rounded a curve in the parade, Lewis said, he saw the apparently real machine gun point directly at his kindergarten-aged daughter, who worries about being shot at school.

Kobach brushed off critics' concerns in an interview with KMBC-TV, saying that "it's kind of amusing that snowflakes today think that people (will) be afraid at the sight of a gun."

He claimed that "99 percent of the people were reacting very positively, taking pictures of the Jeep, giving me a thumbs ups," according to the station.

And indeed, some respondents to Kobach online issued praise: "Well done sir. You hit all the correct talking points. Well done indeed."

Follow Josh Hafner on Twitter: @joshhafner

More: Kris Kobach accidentally exposes immigration plan in photo