Who will win 'Game of Thrones'? Fans are already betting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Who will win 'Game of Thrones'? Fans are already betting

Posted: Updated: Jun 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 6, 'Beyond the Wall.' Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 6, 'Beyond the Wall.'
By Matthew Wilson, USA TODAY

A year without Game of Thrones already has its fans frothing at the mouth for the conclusion. Though the final season of the HBO epic doesn't premiere until 2019, fans are placing bets on who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne at the series's end.

Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) share the lead, 2-to-1, according to an online betting site Bovada, with many hoping for a happy resolution for arguably the series's two lead characters. They are followed by Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) at 7-to-1, The Night King (Vladimír Furdík) at 10-to-1 and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) at 12-to-1. Fans of the hulking now undead brute The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) have the most to gain or lose with 150-to-1 odds.

If Thrones taught audiences anything, it is to expect the unexpected. In the early seasons, Westeros was plagued with surprising deaths like The Red Wedding that shook popular culture. With Thrones going into its final season, it is anyone's throne.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.