Selena Gomez Steals a Car and Evades Police in 'Back to You' Music Video

Selena Gomez would do it all again.

In the music video for "Back to You," which was released Tuesday and directed by Scott Cudmore, Gomez is ready to make the same mistakes again ... as long as a certain someone — on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber, perhaps? — is by her side.

The camera zooms in on Gomez, who's wearing a gorgeous sparkly, fur-lined dress at a colorful retro-style party. The 25-year-old is ignoring the guy who's talking to her and instead looks longingly at a blond-haired man — who bears a striking resemblance to Bieber — while eerie classical music plays in the background.

Through onscreen subtitles, Gomez asks the mystery man to steal a car with her. He quickly agrees and the pair speed away as the song starts. During the drive, the guy tells the pop star, "You know, you sort of look like Selena Gomez," which prompts Gomez to break the fourth wall and roll her eyes at the camera.

"Can you believe this guy?" Gomez asks via the subtitles while wearing an orange-and-white mod outfit. After making some emotion-filled faces, the duo heads to an idyllic field, where they pose for pictures and take silly videos.

Their good time comes crashing down when they find out they're wanted by police after stealing the car. Gomez burns the stolen vehicle in a panic and they head back to the party with lyrics of "If I could do it all again, I know I'd go back to you," playing in the background.

Even after all of the destruction, back to the blond man she goes, with the beginning of the video replaying and Gomez and her mystery man agreeing to do it all again.

The song, which is off the 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack, is thought to be about Gomez's long and complicated history with Bieber, 24, but Gomez's friends are still not on board with that relationship.

"There's a big crew of people [in Selena's circle] who really don't like Justin and they especially don't like him with Selena," a source exclusively told ET back in March. "A lot of her friends really don't like him. They think he's bad news for Selena and don't approve of the relationship. They think he’s a bad influence on her and she becomes really dependent on him. She's so generous and loyal and puts 100% of herself into everything, including her relationships, which isn't always the healthiest."

The source continued: "[Justin] does care what her friends and family think and has tried to win them over, but some of them are just over it. They're there for Selena and support her no matter what, but don’t feel like they need to welcome back Justin."

Here's more on how Bieber may have inspired "Back to You":

