How Angelina Jolie Spent Her 43rd Birthday (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie spent her 43rd birthday with her children.

The actress celebrated with Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, at Thorpe Park, an amusement park in South East England on Monday, multiple eyewitnesses tell ET.

"Most people didn’t even recognize her," one eyewitness says. "She seemed so low-key."

While there, Jolie and her six children were spotted riding the Nemesis Inferno roller coaster.

"She seemed really happy! No one was approaching her or asking for photos," a second eyewitness says. "Everyone was respecting her space as she was spending the day out with her children."

Roller coasters clearly appear to be a favorite for the Oscar winner and her kids, as they were later seen riding the Colossus.

"At one point, she had her arm around her daughter, Zahara, and the two of them were having a laugh," the first eyewitness says.

The eyewitnesses also noted that the family had security detail traveling with them throughout the park.

Jolie is currently filmingMaleficent II, which she stars in alongside 20-year-old Elle Fanning, who gave fans their first peek on the set with a silly selfie with Jolie last week.

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set," Fanning captioned the snap.

Here's more on the upcoming sequel:

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Reunites With Elle Fanning as Production Begins on 'Maleficent 2'

'Maleficent 2' Star Ed Skrein Talks 'High Caliber' Sequel With Michelle Pfeiffer & Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie Reveals the Lessons of Queen Elizabeth That She's Teaching Her Children