Trump needs 5 things at Singapore summit with North Korea. First off, no one leaves early

WASHINGTON - President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un need to get a few things right for their June 12 summit in Singapore to be considered a success.

Trump ultimately wants North Korea to commit to "complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization." Kim seeks security assurances and normalized relations with the U.S. that would result in economic development for the impoverished North.

Both leaders are impetuous - they traded a barrage of insults and firey threats last year. Trump called off the historic summit two weeks ago before relenting to go through with it Friday. Many details still need to be worked out.

Here's what they need to succeed:

No one leaves early

The first goal of the summit should be "that the summit not fail,' former U.S.-Korea negotiator Robert Gallucci said Monday at a press briefing by 38 North, an online analysis publication based at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. "That no one goes home early because of what the other side said or did,' and that they agree in general to continue negotiating.

Gallucci was the former chief U.S. negotiator in a 1994 agreement in which North Korea committed to freeze its plutonium weapons program in return for two light-water nuclear reactors and economic benefits promised by the United States. (That agreement was never fully implemented.)

More: North Korea's threat to cancel Trump-Kim summit is just the latest of broken promises

More: Kim Jong Un's fires top military leaders: What does it mean?

More: Jim Mattis warns of 'bumpy road' on way to Trump-Kim summit

Define 'denuclearization'

A clear definition of what it means to denuclearize North Korea would be a clear win for Trump, Gallucci said.

But that definition should describe the removal of the North's nuclear weapons and components, all its nuclear fuel, and its production capacity for that fuel, he added, referring to a process called uranium enrichment.

"We want no enrichment, we want no reprocessing, so we want no fissile material production capability, no nuclear weapons,' Gallucci said.

If that happens, even if North Korea cheats and holds back a handful of nuclear weapons, it won't have the capacity to produce more.

"If (Trump) doesn't get anything else, that would be a win,' Gallucci said. "And if he gets everything else but doesn't get that, that'll be a loss.'

A workable starting point

The best possible and realistic outcome for the summit would be "a general statement that identified denuclearization as an end goal of a process to be determined,' said Suzanne DiMaggio of the New York-based New America think tank. "And I think even that will be a challenge to pin down.'

Such a process would find a middle ground between what the two sides want. The North Koreans seek a peace agreement, normalization of relations with the U.S., security guarantees and sanctions relief, while scaling back their nuclear program incrementally in return for these U.S. concessions over a long period of time.

The U.S. started out saying it wants North Korea to destroy and dismantle its nuclear program first, and then get all the benefits, but on Friday Trump said repeatedly that there's a process ahead.

"It seems maybe they're moving toward a compromise between the two positions, perhaps a phased approach over an accelerated timeline, if we could get there,' DiMaggio said. "If we can get to that point, then at least we'd have the basis of a workable starting point.'

More: The U.S.-North Korea summit is back on, but who is going to pay Kim Jong Un's hotel bill?

More: Trump says North Korea delegates will deliver letter from Kim Jong Un about summit

Trump and Kim take a backseat

Another sign of success would be if the leaders allow their staff to handle the details, said DiMaggio, who helped facilitate the first official discussions between the Trump administration and North Korean government in Oslo in May 2017.

"The best-case scenario would be, at this point, for President Trump to step back from the process and hand it over to the professional diplomats and negotiators to work out these details,' DiMaggio said.

The leaders could demonstrate a commitment to such a process by agreeing to liaison offices in Pyongyang and Washington, which would help establish channels of communications between the two sides, she said.

Such offices in Pyongyang, staffed by State Department employees and others, were set up as part of the food aid program in 2008 during the George W. Bush administration, said Joel Wit, who also participated in the 1994 negotiations and later oversaw the implementation of the agreement they produced.

Or, they could install a hotline between Washington and Pyongyang, Wit said. Such a hotline existed in the 1990s between the State Department and the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It was tested once, but never used,' Wit said.

Agree on inspectors

Past rollbacks in North Korea's nuclear program occurred when international inspectors were on the ground to verify them.

"The first major test' of the Singapore summit, "is if the North Koreans agree to that,' DiMaggio said.