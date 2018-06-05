Kate Spade New York Honors Late Designer in Touching Tweet

Kate Spade New York is mourning its founder.

The brand, which was founded by Kate Spade and her husband, Andy, in 1993, took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to the designer, who died in New York City on Tuesday. Spade, who opened her first Kate Spade boutique in 1996, sold the brand in 2006. She launched a new brand, Frances Valentine, in 2016.

"Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time," Kate Spade New York wrote in a statement posted to its social media accounts. "We honor all the beauty she brought into this world."

pic.twitter.com/ylX5sA6MpQ

The NYPD confirmed to ET that Spade, 55, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday and her body was discovered by an individual that was employed by her. The cause of death is an apparent suicide at this time.

Spade is survived by daughter Frances and her husband, Andy, who is actor David Spade's brother.

Fans of Spade's work, from fashionistas to celebrities, quickly took to social media to honor the late designer. Read their tributes here.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Dead at 55: Celebrities React

Kate Spade, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dead at 55