Have some beers and tasty food all for great causes at Hessfest 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you looking for an excuse to get out and have a few beers for a great cause?

Mike Hess Brewing is putting on his annual Hessfest to raise money for some very worthy local charities. The 3 charities being supported this year are The Navy SEAL Foundation, the YMCA of San Diego and the San Diego Music Foundation.

Hessfest will have beer from 25 top San Diego breweries, tasty food and 3 bands will put on a street festival.

Your ticket to the event gets you unlimited beer tasters, 4 food samples, and a souvenir branded pint glass.

Mike Hess along with Kevin Hellman from San Diego Music Foundation joined Morning Extra to talk about this weekend’s event.

Want tickets? Get them here.



Breweries participating in Hessfest include:

Mike Hess Brewing

3 Punk Ales

AleSmith Brewing Company

Bitter Brother brewing

Bivouac Ciderworks

Burgeon Beer

Coronado Brewing Company

Dragoon Brewing Co.

Eppig Brewing

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Knotty Brewing

Mikkeller Brewery

Mission Brewery

North Park Beer Company

Pizza Port Brewing Company

Resident Brewing Company

Rock Bottom La Jolla

Savagewood Brewing Company

Second Chance Beer Company

Societe Brewing Company

South Norte Brewing

South Park Brewing

Upslope Brewing Company



