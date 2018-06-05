Have some beers and tasty food all for great causes at Hessfest 8

Have some beers and tasty food all for great causes at Hessfest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Have some beers and tasty food all for great causes at Hessfest

SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you looking for an excuse to get out and have a few beers for a great cause?

Mike Hess Brewing is putting on his annual Hessfest to raise money for some very worthy local charities. The 3 charities being supported this year are The Navy SEAL Foundation, the YMCA of San Diego and the San Diego Music Foundation.

Hessfest will have beer from 25 top San Diego breweries, tasty food and 3 bands will put on a street festival. 

Your ticket to the event gets you unlimited beer tasters, 4 food samples, and a souvenir branded pint glass.

Mike Hess along with Kevin Hellman from San Diego Music Foundation joined Morning Extra to talk about this weekend’s event.

Want tickets? Get them here


Breweries participating in Hessfest include:

  • Mike Hess Brewing 
  • 3 Punk Ales
  • AleSmith Brewing Company
  • Bitter Brother brewing
  • Bivouac Ciderworks
  • Burgeon Beer
  • Coronado Brewing Company
  • Dragoon Brewing Co.
  • Eppig Brewing
  • Karl Strauss Brewing Company
  • Knotty Brewing
  • Mikkeller Brewery
  • Mission Brewery
  • North Park Beer Company
  • Pizza Port Brewing Company
  • Resident Brewing Company
  • Rock Bottom La Jolla
  • Savagewood Brewing Company
  • Second Chance Beer Company
  • Societe Brewing Company
  • South Norte Brewing
  • South Park Brewing
  • Upslope Brewing Company


 

