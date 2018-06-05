Crayola just released the adult makeup line we've been waiting for

Crayola Beauty also has a line for men.

Crayola Beauty is a new makeup line that encourages coloring outside the lines.

Crayola Beauty is a new makeup line that encourages coloring outside the lines.

What compared to the excitement of a fresh box of Crayons as a kid?

Very little.

Now you can imagine a whole box of Crayons FOR YOUR FACE as an adult.

Nocookie

No, not like what you're thinking! It's a collection of Crayon-inspired rainbow lipsticks, eye colors and mascaras to add some pop to grown-up faces that your mom can't scold you for. Oh…the poss-i-bil-i-ties!

We've been waiting for this, whether we knew or not.

Crayola Beauty is a new vegan, cruelty-free line aimed at 20-somethings. Crayola partnered with online retailer ASOS. The line that debuted in June includes products with prices ranging from $14.40 to $40.

Find the collection here or at http://us.asos.com.

Color outside the lines

The line, which resembles the iconic packaging we all recognize, encourages users to color outside the lines with your face as the canvas and Crayola as the tools.

Among the products are:

95 total shades.

24 shades of stick foundation.

five palettes (three eye, one face, and one color changing lipstick ).

). cheek crayons.

mascaras.

makeup brushes.

Is this for moms or their daughters?

Don't let the 20-something marketing deter you. Along with the bright colors, there's plenty of smoky eye-shadow palettes, rose cheek and lip color and black mascara

But, hey, I don't want imply that you moms can't rock an Outer Space face Crayon and Mango Tango lip and cheek, either.

Color on!

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: