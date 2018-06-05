Save a life at the Padres Summer Blood Drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.

The team stepped up to the plate when the Chargers left town ending their blood drive that had gone on for decades.

The event is particularly important during the summer when blood donations typically tend to drop because colleges are on break, and people are on vacation.

Last year, the San Diego Blood Bank collected around 250 pints of blood at this event, but this year they want to top that with over 300 pints of blood. You don’t need an appointment and the gates will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you donate you can receive free tickets to an upcoming Padres game or maybe even an autograph from your favorite player!