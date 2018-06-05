Brody Jenner and New Wife Kaitlynn Share First Photos From Their Stunning Indonesian Beach Wedding

Brody Jenner and his new wife, Kaitlynn, have shared several gorgeous photos from their beautiful beach wedding in Indonesia.

The 34-year-old reality star tied the knot with his longtime love at the Nihi Sumba resort on Saturday.

The newlyweds took to Instagram on Monday and Tuesday and posted some sweet snaps from their special day.

“Well this happened over the weekend,” Brody captioned a photo showing him holding up his bride as she clutched her heels.

Kaitlynn, who wore a long-sleeved white gown, shared the same photo, writing, “Soooo much to share with you all eventually, but for now.... ??????????."



The 29-year-old fashionista also posted a sunset silhouette snap of the two bidding the resort goodbye. “Parting is such sweet sorrow @nihisumba ... but on to the next adventure!!!” she wrote.

Sumba is where the two got engaged in 2016 and they returned for their wedding, at the resort which was named Travel and Leisure’s top hotel in the world in both 2016 and 2017.

“Just want to thank @nihisumba and all of the amazing staff for creating one of the most incredible and memorable experiences of my life,” Jenner captioned a video showing off the dream destination. “You guys truly deserve being the #1 resort in the world the past 2 years ??. Thanks to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with @kaitlynn and I. Love you all ???? Till next year!! ??.”

While one of Brody’s parents, Caitlyn Jenner, and sisters Kylie and Kendall did not attend the nuptials, brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson were there as the pair exchanged vows.



The family enjoyed beach and party time in Indonesia leading up to the big day, with Brody sharing an epic video of his mom and Kaitlynn partaking in “shoeys” (drinking booze out of a shoe) at Omnia, Bali.

As ET previously reported, Caitlyn is expected to throw the happy new couple a party once they return to Los Angeles, California.

