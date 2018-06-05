Poll: 51% of white evangelicals support business' refusal of service to LGBT customers

A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator. Also remember that polling places can change election to election. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend. A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
One of the toughest decisions a woman with breast cancer will face is whether or not to undergo chemotherapy, but for certain women, the decision just got a little easier.
You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.