Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Making Restitution for the Pain I Have Caused'

Roseanne Barr continues to speak out in the wake of her ABC show’s cancellation.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old Roseannestar took to Twitter and wrote, “I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused.” Her comment comes as ABC is in talks to develop a potential spinoff with the rest of the comedy's characters.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that ABC and Roseanne show producers are deep in conversations for a possible reboot. According to the source, the network and show execs continued discussions on Monday as they work to try and create a spinoff for the show without its leading lady.

According to the source, multiple ideas are being discussed behind closed doors and “it is more than likely the entire cast (minus Barr) and crew would return” if an agreement on a reboot can be made. The source says it’s unclear when an announcement will be made, but says the behind-the-scenes conversations “are moving swiftly.”

Roseanne was canceled after Barr posted a racist tweet towards Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett. The comedian has been under fire ever since, with her co-stars even speaking out against her comments.

On Monday, Sara Gilbert, who played one of Barr’s daughters on the show, candidly talked about the cancellation, saying that she stands with ABC’s decision.

"In addition to my statement, I would like to say that this has been a very difficult week," Gilbert said on The Talk. "A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about love, diversity and inclusion and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I am sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

