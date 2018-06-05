Sofia Richie Says Scott Disick Is Her 'Whole Heart:' Why the Two Are Still Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have definitely reunited.

Over the weekend, multiple outlets reported that the pair broke up after dating since last year. On Monday, Disick addressed a TMZ report that the two are still a couple, despite the outlet previously publishing a photo of Disick looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West's album release party for Ye last Thursday night in Wyoming.

“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," Disick, 35, shared on his Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the article.

On Tuesday, Richie followed up with her own confirmation that they're still dating.

"Whole [heart emoji]" the 19-year-old model wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the two sharing a passionate embrace on what appears to be a private plane.

"Never believe the internet," she also wrote.

A source close to Disick and Richie tells ET that while the couple did take some time apart, they're still together.

"Sofia was upset with Scott after photos of him cuddling another girl surfaced at Kanye's listening party in Wyoming," the source says. "Sofia decided it was best to take some time away from Scott, and left his house to spend time with her family and friends."

"Scott and Sofia discussed Wyoming, and Scott explained that the girl he was talking to was a girl he has known for years and nothing happened," the source continues. "Although Sofia is upset, she felt that this incident wasn't enough to end the relationship. The two are still together, but it's a bit tense right now."

According to the source, the father of three's pals approve of Richie.

"Scott's friends are happy that he and Sofia worked things out," the source says. "Sofia is really good for Scott, she has a great head on her shoulders and the two get along well. Scott still likes to have a good time, but he's been much calmer while dating Sofia."

On Monday, the pair were spotted driving to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. An eyewitness tells ET that Richie and Disick “seemed happy” and were “holding hands” during lunch, which consisted of salad, sushi sashimi and edamame.

“They sat outside at a table that faced the beach,” the eyewitness shares, adding that a fellow diner at the restaurant asked if her daughter could take a picture with Richie and she agreed. Richie and Disick left the restaurant after 30 minutes, holding hands.

