IHOP tweet hints at changing name to 'IHOb' starting June 11

IHOP is hinting that a big change is coming -- with just the small flip of a letter.
The pancake chain, in a tweet Monday morning, suggested that it would change its name from "IHOP" to "IHOb" starting June 11.
That's right. It's not a typo, although the company has not disclosed the meaning of the new acronym.
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018
“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” says Stephanie Peterson, IHOP’s executive director of communications.
Founded in suburban Los Angeles by Al and Jerry Lapin in 1958, the International House of Pancakes shortened its name to IHOP in 1973, according to the company's website. Now, 45 years later, IHOP appears to be heading for another tweak.
The change comes in the middle of an important year for the restaurant. In late February, Dine Brands Global, the parent company of IHOP, decided to close 30 to 40 IHOP restaurants along with 60 to 80 Applebee’s restaurants in an effort to acquire and grow small chains that offer healthy and ethnic food. This move followed a trend from the year prior, in which Dine Brands Global shut down 23 IHOP restaurants.
People had mixed reactions to the tweet suggesting a name change was coming. Some guessed at what the acronym "IHOb" stood for, while others took the opportunity to complain.
International House of Bacon?#Ihop to #Ihob ? #6/11/18— Cindy Beauchamp (@MrsBeauchamp2U) June 4, 2018
I am not ok with IHOP turning into IHOB— Krista Nikole (@kristanikolee) June 4, 2018
The company will announce the likely name change on June 11.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator. Also remember that polling places can change election to election. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend. A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
One of the toughest decisions a woman with breast cancer will face is whether or not to undergo chemotherapy, but for certain women, the decision just got a little easier.
You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.