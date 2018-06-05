Chrissy Teigen Is 'Really Doing the Kid Thing' in Sweet Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are embracing their new life as parents to not one, but two, little cuties.

The family enjoyed some beach time on Monday with Teigen taking to Instagram to share a peek into their seaside excursion.

Sitting cross-legged on the sand, the 32-year-old model had newborn son Miles wrapped up tightly against her chest, while the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna, enjoyed a snack.

The big sister was looking adorable in a colorful sun hat, pink rash top and white pants.

“Guess we’re really doing this kid thing!” Teigen captioned the photo.

Luna appears to be enjoying having a baby brother judging by a sweet photo posted by Teigen last week, showing her offering the newborn his pacifier.

Meanwhile, when Teigen isn’t preoccupied with the “kid thing,” she’s been busy getting answers for hordes of Backstreet Boys fans around the world who have spent the better part of two decades baffled about the mysterious lyrics to one of their biggest hits, “I Want It That Way.”

Don’t wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes... or to be 2 worlds apart. We don’t want you to want “it” that way - that’s the way we want it... for you to not want it that way. pic.twitter.com/z7YWFhH8t1

While the boy band responded to Teigen explaining the song last week, ET got further clarification from the "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singers at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango event presented by AT&T in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

"It means whatever each individual's interpretation is, is what it means," AJ McLean, 40, explained. "Chrissy is obviously a really big, big fan and we love you! Thanks for so much love and support. But, you know, it's one of those songs that doesn't have to mean anything! It just doesn't! It just works."

"It's what she wants from her husband every night. That's what she wants," Howie Dorough offered.

