Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Reunite at Lily-Rose Depp's Birthday Party: Pics

Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
Primary election results continue to pour in Tuesday night. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey grabbed an early lead Tuesday night in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but a Democrat appears bound to challenge her in the November runoff.
Initial primary election results Tuesday show political staffer Vivian Moreno leading the San Diego City Council race for District 8, while three incumbents are looking to move on to the November general election.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend. A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.