'Bachelor' Star Danielle Lombard Reveals What Happened After Justin Bieber Slid Into Her DMs (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber is a big Bachelor fan -- or at least he was when Danielle Lombard was on the show.

Eagle-eyed fans first caught the "Sorry" singer liking and commenting on Lombard's Instagram photos after season four of Bachelor in Paradiseaired last summer, but it didn't stop there. According to Lombard, the two actually hung out after finding a special -- although platonic -- connection.

"He's a huge Bachelor fan," Lombard's Paradise co-star, Alexis Waters, told ET's Katie Krause and Deidre Behar when the two stopped by Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday.

"Yeah, he is," Lombard confirmed. "He's really sweet... we just talked, hung out."

According to the brunette beauty, Bieber also contacted Raven Gates and Dean Unglert from the show. Lombard said she just spoke to the pop star "like a normal person."

"He's been through a lot of things in his life recently, and I feel like he connected to people that were on Paradise that felt like they were going through a lot," she explained. "We just talked about life and what he's going through, and he's also very connected to God right now. So, he talked a lot about that. He's a really sweet kid."

The conversations never led to any romance -- "just friends," Lombard told ET -- and the two aren't in touch anymore. Lombard is currently dating someone new, from outside of the Bachelor bubble.

Waters, too, has a new relationship -- and has former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to thank for it.

"He's the one. I'm tapped out, yeah. Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, I'm out of the game," she joked. "[We met] through Rachel Lindsay. She's from Dallas, so she introduced me, and we just hit it off. And we're just complete opposite. Like, I'm so loud and annoying, and he's, like, very sensitive and calm. I'm the wild one."

"He is obsessed with me, and I'm insane, and he loves it. And we're best friends," Waters continued. "I'm basically always in Dallas... [I'm moving to Dallas] in September. We're moving in together."

"Probably next year [we'll get engaged]," she added.

Lindsay and her fiance, Bryan Abasolo, meanwhile, couldn't be happier one year into their relationship, as new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin just started her journey to find love. See more in the video below, and join ET's Facebook group, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

