San Diego District Attorney race to be decided during the primary

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.
Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright, who supports progressive criminal justice reform measures such as reducing incarceration for low-level, nonviolent crimes, addressing racial disparities in sentencing, advocating for those who are unjustly targeted by police and not seeking the death penalty.
Stephan, in contrast, touts her 28 years of experience in the District Attorney's Office, and her advocacy for human trafficking and sexual assault victims. She was appointed to her position in June after Dumanis, her predecessor, stepped down from the post. Stephan has largely received the support of local law enforcement groups.
Flames tore through a home in Del Cerro Tuesday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near the site of a brush fire that prompted residential evacuations and closed freeway lanes last weekend.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator. Also remember that polling places can change election to election. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
One of the toughest decisions a woman with breast cancer will face is whether or not to undergo chemotherapy, but for certain women, the decision just got a little easier.
You have the opportunity to be a hero. The 2nd annual Padres blood drive is taking place Tuesday at Petco Park.
Four San Diego City Council districts are in play in Tuesday's primary election. City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out of his position, while council members Lorie Zapf, Myrtle Cole and Chris Cate are each seeking re- election.
San Diego County workers plan to drop the year's second round of mosquito larvicide on local waterways Wednesday.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.