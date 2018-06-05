San Diego District Attorney race to be decided during the primary

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.

Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright, who supports progressive criminal justice reform measures such as reducing incarceration for low-level, nonviolent crimes, addressing racial disparities in sentencing, advocating for those who are unjustly targeted by police and not seeking the death penalty.

Stephan, in contrast, touts her 28 years of experience in the District Attorney's Office, and her advocacy for human trafficking and sexual assault victims. She was appointed to her position in June after Dumanis, her predecessor, stepped down from the post. Stephan has largely received the support of local law enforcement groups.