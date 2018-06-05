Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson (Sorta) Joke About Having Kids on Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren’t afraid to joke about their future.

The two humorously made Instagram comments about having children on Tuesday. It all started when the Saturday Night Live star took a pic with actor Brian Tyree Henry, then captioned the photo, “I’m having his kids.”

Grande responded by commenting, “I look so good here,” on the pic, seemingly suggesting she sees herself as the one to bear Davidson’s future children.

Davidson was all for it, replying with a row of drooling face emojis.

While the young pair may have been joking, they’re clearly smitten with each other, judging by the two tattoos Davidson recently got, which appear to be in honor of the 24-year-old songstress.

The new ink includes a bunny mask on his neck, like the one Grande wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover. He also has her initials, AG, on his thumb.

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ

The good-looking duo made their romance Instagram official last week, with Davidson, 24, sharing a pic of himself and Grande dressed in Harry Potter-themed outfits.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he wrote alongside the snap.

