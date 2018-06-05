Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson (Sorta) Joke About Having Kids on Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren’t afraid to joke about their future.
The two humorously made Instagram comments about having children on Tuesday. It all started when the Saturday Night Live star took a pic with actor Brian Tyree Henry, then captioned the photo, “I’m having his kids.”
Grande responded by commenting, “I look so good here,” on the pic, seemingly suggesting she sees herself as the one to bear Davidson’s future children.
Davidson was all for it, replying with a row of drooling face emojis.
Cute!
While the young pair may have been joking, they’re clearly smitten with each other, judging by the two tattoos Davidson recently got, which appear to be in honor of the 24-year-old songstress.
The new ink includes a bunny mask on his neck, like the one Grande wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover. He also has her initials, AG, on his thumb.
Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ
The good-looking duo made their romance Instagram official last week, with Davidson, 24, sharing a pic of himself and Grande dressed in Harry Potter-themed outfits.
“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he wrote alongside the snap.
See more on the couple below.
RELATED CONTENT:
NEWS: Pete Davidson Declares He’s ‘the Luckiest’ Upon Seeing Ariana Grande’s 'British Vogue’ Photos
NEWS: Pete Davidson Gushes Over Girlfriend Ariana Grande's 'Lit' Performance -- And She Hollers Back!
NEWS: Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tribute Tattoos After Confirming Relationship
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
Primary election results continue to pour in Tuesday night. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey grabbed an early lead Tuesday night in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but a Democrat appears bound to challenge her in the November runoff.
Initial primary election results Tuesday show political staffer Vivian Moreno leading the San Diego City Council race for District 8, while three incumbents are looking to move on to the November general election.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend. A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.