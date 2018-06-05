Kanye West-Founded Donda's House Changes Its Name After Falling Out

Donda's House, a nonprofit charity co-founded by Kanye West in his mother's name to help youth in Chicago, will go forward as Art of Culture, Inc., after a public beef with Kim Kardashian West prompted the organization to change its name.
Donda's House was founded in 2011 by West and musical collaborator Che Smith, best known as Rhymefest, to pay tribute to Donda West and help give back to his native Chicago. But a public war of words erupted in late May when Rhymefest accused West of abandoning Donda's House and no longer caring about Chicago youth. After Kardashian West responded with several angry tweets about Rhymefest's musical relationship with her husband, Donda's House announced it would drop Donda's name from the charity.
On Tuesday, the charity followed through with that name change.
"Our community has selected our new name: Art of Culture, Inc," the charity wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for your support, patience & love as we transition to our new name! Join us: http://artofculture.org."
Our community has selected our new name: Art of Culture, Inc. Thanks for your support, patience & love as we transition to our new name! Join us: https://t.co/WCiGXrZZMl.
In a statement regarding the name change, the third co-founder, Donnie Smith, said that Donda's contributions won't be forgotten.
"We will always respect the memory and example set by Dr. Donda West. We revere her work and were fortunate to have been taught by her," Smith said in the statement. "As we continue our work, we hope that this name change will represent an evolution of the organization and will result in more service and greater impact."
Kardashian West has not yet responded to the latest news involving the charity's name change.
